Blackpool
Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Blackpool FC players?
It’s been a slow start to life as Blackpool manager for Michael Appleton.
The Seasiders have gone into the first international break of the season off the back of a second consecutive defeat.
The loss to Millwall last weekend has seen the Championship side fall to 19th in the league table.
The Tangerines return to action in October with a fixture at home to in-form Norwich City.
Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…
