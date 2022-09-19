Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Blackpool FC players?

Published

45 seconds ago

on

It’s been a slow start to life as Blackpool manager for Michael Appleton.

The Seasiders have gone into the first international break of the season off the back of a second consecutive defeat.

The loss to Millwall last weekend has seen the Championship side fall to 19th in the league table.

The Tangerines return to action in October with a fixture at home to in-form Norwich City.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Blackpool FC players?

1 of 18

Matt Phillips?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Blackpool FC players?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: