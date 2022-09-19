It’s been a slow start to life as Blackpool manager for Michael Appleton.

The Seasiders have gone into the first international break of the season off the back of a second consecutive defeat.

The loss to Millwall last weekend has seen the Championship side fall to 19th in the league table.

The Tangerines return to action in October with a fixture at home to in-form Norwich City.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Blackpool FC players? 1 of 18 Matt Phillips? Wales Australia Scotland Ireland