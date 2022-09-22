Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Barrow AFC.

While many of those have come from England, there are others, who have travelled from further afield to make it to Holker Street.

But do you exactly a number of those individuals actually hail from?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 18 former Barrow players, and all you have to do, is correctly identify what nationality they are.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Barrow AFC players?

1 of 18 Offrande Zanzala? Congolese Angolan Gabonese Botswanan