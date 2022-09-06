Over the years, Wigan Athletic have signed a plethora of players in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

During the previous transfer window, the Latics decided to bolster their squad by securing the services of five fresh faces.

Ryan Nyambe and Anthony Scully sealed permanent moves to the DW Stadium while Ashley Fletcher, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Nathan Broadhead all joined the club on temporary deals.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the country that these 25 ex-Wigan players were born in.

Can you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players born in?

1 of 25 Where was ex-Wigan man Hugo Rodellega born? Argentina Brazil Honduras Colombia