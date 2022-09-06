Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-West Brom players born in?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Due to the way they’ve yoyo’d between the Championship and Premier League, there have been no shortage of ins and outs at West Bromwich Albion in recent years. 

The transfer window is now shut so bar free agency and cancelled contracts, there shouldn’t be too many more arrivals or departures at the Hawthorns until January.

Our quiz today is all about former Baggies. What we want to know is: What country were these 25 ex-West Brom players born in?

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-West Brom players born in?

1 of 25

1. James Morrison


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-West Brom players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: