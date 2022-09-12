Sheffield United have made plenty of excellent transfers over the years – and some not so good too, as most teams will agree.

The Blades have also had players rise through their ranks and develop into high-calibre players. This has led to them going on to represent their nations from around the world in Euros and World Cup competitions, showing just how good United have been over the years.

They’ve had a broad range of nationalities all wear the red and white stripes at Bramall Lane too and it would be hard to pinpoint just how many countries have been represented by Sheffield United. With the club having scaled the heights of the Premier League too, they’ve been able to draw in all kind of names to the club.

If you think you know Sheffield United then and where some of there ex-players were born, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Blades and the birthplace of these former players.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Sheffield United players born in?

