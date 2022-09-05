It was a summer of significant change at QPR, with Mick Beale replacing Mark Warburton in the dugout and a fair bit of squad turnover.

While Beale has drafted in some strong signings, there have also been plenty of departures at the Championship club over the past few months.

Our quiz today is all about former R’s. What we’re asking is: What country were these 25 ex-QPR players born in?

Trust us, it’s not going to be as easy as you think…

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-QPR players born in?

1 of 25 1. Kevin Gallen Scotland Wales England Northern Ireland