Preston will be hoping they can start scoring goals after a mixed start to the season currently has them sitting 10th.

Whilst not a bad place to be sat at this point in the season, North End have scored just two goals so far this season whilst managing to keep seven clean sheets in eight games.

Nonetheless, Ryan Lowe will be hoping for massive improvement as he seeks to turn them into playoff contenders once again.

With that in mind, here are 25 ex-Preston players and all you need to do is guess which country they were born in.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Preston North End players born in?

1 of 25 Tyrone Mears Scotland France Canada England