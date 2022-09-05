Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Preston North End players born in?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Preston will be hoping they can start scoring goals after a mixed start to the season currently has them sitting 10th. 

Whilst not a bad place to be sat at this point in the season, North End have scored just two goals so far this season whilst managing to keep seven clean sheets in eight games.

Nonetheless, Ryan Lowe will be hoping for massive improvement as he seeks to turn them into playoff contenders once again.

With that in mind, here are 25 ex-Preston players and all you need to do is guess which country they were born in.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Preston North End players born in?

1 of 25

Tyrone Mears


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Preston North End players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: