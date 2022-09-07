Port Vale News
Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Port Vale players born in?
Port Vale have to be satisfied with the way they’ve started their first season back in League One.
Last season’s play-off final victory was a glorious day for supporters and the early signs are that there could be some more highs this season – though the battle for survival may be tough.
Our quiz today is all about some of the club’s former players. What we’re asking is: What country were these 25 ex-Port Vale players born in?