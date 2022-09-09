Plymouth have enjoyed a positive start to the season and fans will be optimistic about what the future holds under Steven Schumacher.

There is a real feel-good factor around the club and there is a lot of quality in the ranks at Home Park, with the support having a real connection with the current squad.

But, how much do you know about former players? Check out our quiz and simply state where these individuals were born! Good luck.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Plymouth Argyle players born in?

1 of 25 Péter Halmosi Czech Republic Hungary Slovakia Slovenia