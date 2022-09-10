Ipswich Town have flown out of the blocks in League One this season as many expected after the way that they finished 2021/22 under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys will be desperate to return to the Championship after a four-season absence and they are unbeaten in bidding to get back there so far this term.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to test your knowledge on what country these 25 former Ipswich players were born in, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players born in?

1 of 25 Luke Chambers England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland