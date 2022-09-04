Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Huddersfield Town players born in?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to pick themselves up following a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign.

After losing the likes of Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien though, you can understand why they haven’t managed to get many wins on the board thus far – and they will be hoping recent signings can be their inspiration.

We’re looking at 25 former players in this Huddersfield-themed quiz as we ask you which country they were born in.

But can you score 100%? Or do you think you can get at least half right? Have a go, test yourself against your friends and see how well you do!

1 of 25

Christopher Schindler?


Related Topics:

A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Huddersfield Town players born in?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: