After suffering relegation from League One earlier this year, Doncaster Rovers have managed to make a relatively positive start to life in the fourth-tier.

During the seven league games that they have participated in, Doncaster have accumulated a respectable total of 14 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s side will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat at the hands of Mansfield Town when they face Hartlepool United this weekend.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Victoria Park, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the country were these 25 ex-Doncaster players were born in.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Doncaster Rovers players born in?

1 of 25 What country was ex-Doncaster man Andy Butler born in? Northern Ireland Wales Scotland England