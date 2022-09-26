Crewe Alexandra might be fairly low down in the football pyramid but the club have still seen a wealth of players join the club from around the world over the years.

Whilst quite a majority of the names that have lined up for the current League Two side have come from one of the home nations – England, Wales, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland or Scotland – there have been a select few from further afield too. It’s had them go as high up as League One too.

David Artell was the man who took them there and proved his mettle as one of the best managers in the EFL. However, they’ve since dipped and find themselves back in the fourth tier. But, looking at their former players, can you identify which countries some of them were born in?

If you think you know Crewe then and where some of their ex-players were born, then have a go down below and see how well you know the club and a selection of their former players.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Crewe Alexandra players born in?

1 of 25 1) Paul Green England Ireland Wales Scotland