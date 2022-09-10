Despite a solid 13th place finish in League One last season, Charlton Athletic opted to replace manager Johnnie Jackson at the end of the campaign.

Ben Garner came to the Valley as his replacement and the new boss has been hard at work this summer to create his own team.

The Addicks have got off to a fairly solid start to the season with two wins, three draws and two losses so far putting them 12th in the league.

After a 3-1 defeat away at Bolton at the weekend, Charlton will be hoping to get a result again when they return to action against Forest Green in midweek.

However, as we await the game, it’s time to test you knowledge on former Addicks with this quiz.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Charlton Athletic players born in?

1 of 25 Stephen Henderson England Republic of Ireland