Bristol Rovers

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol Rovers returned to League One this season after just one year away, with Joey Barton being the man to guide them back to the third tier of English football at the first time of asking.

The Gas have spent most of the 21st century in Leagues One and Two, but Barton will be hoping that he is the man to get them to the Championship for the first time since 1993.

Do you know where these 25 former Rovers players were born though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you score full marks!

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Bristol Rovers players born in?

1 of 25

Jonah Ayunga


