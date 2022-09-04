Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Bristol City players born in?

Bristol City have players of several nationalities playing in the same first-team squad at this stage.

Two of their most valuable assets at either end of the pitch were born reasonably close by, with Timm Klose starting his life in Germany and Andreas Weimann growing up in Austria.

We’re focusing on the past rather than the present in this quiz though as we ask you if you know where the following 25 ex-Robins were born.

Do you think you can get 25 out of 25? You can only find out by giving it a go and when you are done, let us know how you do!

1 of 25 Callum O'Dowda? England Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales