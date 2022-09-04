Birmingham City have searched far and wide for players over the years in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in English football.

During the summer transfer window, Blues head coach John Eustace managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of eight players.

That is something the Blues were able to build on with a 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday, lifting them to 20th in the Championship table.

In the wake of that result, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the countries that these 25 ex-Birmingham players were born in.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 25 Where was ex-Birmingham man Alen Halilovic born? Bosnia Serbia Spain Croatia