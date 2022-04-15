Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Sunderland 2016/17 squad play for now?

The 2016/17 campaign was one that Sunderland fans would likely rather forget as it began their fall from grace.

The Black Cats finished bottom of the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship, where they’d be relegated from the following year.

There were some memorable players in the squad, however, and our quiz today should test how well you’ve been following their careers.

What we’re asking is: What club do these 25 players from the Sunderland 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25

1. Jordan Pickford


