The 2016/17 season was certainly an eventful one for those of a Shrewsbury Town persuasion.

Following a dismal start to the season under Mickey Mellon, that saw the club slip to bottom of the League One table, the appointment of Paul Hurst eventually saw the club secure survival, with an 18th place finish.

But just how closely have you been following the careers of some of those who represented the club during that campaign, since then?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 players who made up Shrewsbury’s squad in the 2016/17 season, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Shrewsbury Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Mat Salder? Walsall Colchester Crawley Stevenage