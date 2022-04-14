Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Reading FC 2016/17 squad play for now?

After meandering their way to a 17th place finish in the Championship during the 2015/16 campaign, Reading were taken to new heights at this level during the following season by manager Jaap Stam.

Stam was able to get the very best out of forward Yann Kermorgant who fired the Royals to the play-offs by scoring 18 goals and providing three assists during the regular term.

Following victory over Fulham in the semi-finals of this aforementioned competition, Reading suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

Jordan Obita and Liam Moore both missed spot-kicks for the Royals as the Terriers secured a place in the Premier League.

Here, we have decided to look back at this season in our latest quiz by asking you to name the teams that these 25 members of the 2016/17 squad play for now.

Will you get full marks?

Test out your Reading knowledge below!

1 of 25 Who does Jonathan Bond play for now? West Brom Wolves Ipswich Town LA Galaxy