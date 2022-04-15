After achieving promotion to League One in the 2015/16 campaign, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Oxford United would cope at this level during the following season.

Despite being forced to wave goodbye to Kemar Roofe, Danny Hylton and Callum O’Dowda in the summer transfer window, the U’s managed to exceed expectations by securing an eighth place finish in the third-tier under the guidance of Michael Appleton.

Oxford also reached the EFL Trophy final where they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Chris Maguire was particularly impressive for the U’s as he managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in all competitions whilst he also chipped in with 12 assists.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to reflect on this season by asking you to name the teams that these 25 members of the 2016/17 Oxford squad now play for.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Oxford United 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Who does Kane Hemmings play for now? Forest Green Rovers Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic Bradford City