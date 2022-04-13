The 2016/17 season was memorable for the wrong reasons for Middlesbrough as it saw them relegated from the Premier League.

Boro had been promoted from the Championship in 2015/16 but couldn’t extend their stay in the top flight beyond just one season.

There were some fantastic players in the squad, however, and our quiz today is all about what they’re up to now.

What we’re asking is: What club do these 25 players from the Middlesbrough 2016/17 squad play for now?

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Middlesbrough 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 1. Brad Guzan DC United LAFC New York City Atlanta United