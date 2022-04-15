Exeter City are looking to secure promotion to League One, after several near misses in recent seasons.

The Grecians have enjoyed an excellent 2022 thus far and will be eager to finish the campaign just as strongly.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has for Exeter, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where members of the 2016/17 squad are now playing their football.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Exeter City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Tom McCready? Colwyn Bay Flint Town Rhyl TNS