The 2016/17 season was certainly an eventful one for those associated with Derby County.

During that campaign, the Rams went through no fewer than three managers, with Nigel Pearson, Steve McLaren and Gary Rowett all taking charge, yet still recorded a respectable ninth place finish in the Championship.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to the careers of the players who represented the club during that season, since then?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 players who played for Derby during the 2016/17 season, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Derby County 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Craig Forsyth? Barnsley Derby Peterborough Bristol City