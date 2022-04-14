Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Charlton Athletic 2016/17 squad play for now?

The 2016/17 season wasn’t a hugely memorable one for Charlton Athletic, who weren’t able to mount much of a promotion challenge after being relegated back to League One.

They finished 13th in the table and didn’t make it past the second round of any of the domestic cup competitions.

There were some familiar faces in the squad back then, however, and today’s quiz should test how well you’ve been keeping up with their careers.

What we’re asking is: What club do these 25 players from the Charlton Athletic 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 1. Ezri Konsa Brentford Wolves Aston Villa Everton