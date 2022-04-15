After securing an 18th place finish in the Championship in the 2015/16 season, it was always going to be interesting to see whether Bristol City would be able to make any progress at this level during the following campaign.

Despite the fact that Tammy Abraham managed to score 23 league goals for the Robins in his loan spell, the club struggled with their consistency throughout the term.

Knocked out of the FA Cup by Burnley and the League Cup by Hull City, City eventually meandered their way to a 17th place finish in the second-tier.

Here, we have decided to look back at this campaign in our latest quiz by asking you to name the club that these 25 players who were members of the Robins’ squad in the 2016/17 season now play for.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Bristol City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Who does Tammy Abraham play for now? AC Milan Inter Milan AS Roma Lazio