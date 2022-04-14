Quiz: What club do these 24 players from the Portsmouth 2016/17 squad play for now?

At the end of this campaign, it will have been five seasons since Portsmouth won promotion and the League Two title back in 2016/17.

Since then, the club have consistently finished in the top ten of League One, but, have so far been unable to gain promotion to the second tier either via the play-offs, or automatically.

This season, Danny Cowley’s side look set to fall short once again, with the club sitting 10th in the table at the time of writing.

With that being said, why not take this brand new FLW quiz looking back at the 2016/17 Pompey squad and see if you can answer where they are playing now!

