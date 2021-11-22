Stoke City have made a strong start to the Championship campaign, with The Potters now sitting on 31 points from their opening 18 games.

It is a points tally that has pushed them into fourth place and four points clear of Huddersfield Town in seventh.

Whilst we wait for Wednesday night’s fixture with Bristol City to go ahead, we have devised a 22-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where ex-Stoke players have ended up.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Stoke City players play at now?

1 of 22 Who does Andy Lonergan play for now? Everton Liverpool Man City Man United