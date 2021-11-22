Sheffield United are in a sticky situation, currently in an underwhelming spell of form and in real danger of being cut adrift from the top six unless they start getting wins on the board.

The one thing they do have in their favour is the fact there are several players that know the club inside-out.

Although it was necessary to bring in fresh faces during the summer window, the likes of Chris Basham and Billy Sharp will know what needs to happen to get the Blades back to their best, something manager Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to weaponise throughout the 2021/22 season and potentially beyond.

There are players that are no longer part of the club and played a very little part in the South Yorkshire side’s history though, including Kyle McFadzean who was unable to make a real first-team breakthrough before his departure in 2007.

He is one of 22 names in this quiz as we ask you: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Sheffield United players play at now?

Can you get 100%? Give it a go and see how you do!

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Sheffield United players play at now?

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom