Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Reading FC players play at now?

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Reading will be looking to build upon their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend when they play host to Sheffield United at the Select Car Leasing Stadium tomorrow evening. 

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz all about some of the players that were rarely seen in a Reading shirt over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section at the bottom of the page what you scored overall!

1 of 22

What club does Jamie Young play for?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Reading FC players play at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: