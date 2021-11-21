Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-QPR players play at now?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous blue and white hoops of QPR.

Some of those players will have gone on to have hugely successful careers with the club, while others will have had much less of an impact for Rangers.

But just how closely have you been following some of those who only ever had a brief spell with the club, since their departure from QPR?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you the names of 22 players who only ever made a handful of appearances for QPR, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club those individuals now play for.

1 of 22 What club does Keith Lowe now play for? Chorley Kettering Kidderminster Leamington