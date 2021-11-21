Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Preston North End players play at now? 

Preston North End will be hoping that they can get a consistent run of form going in the next few weeks that they can start to move further up the Championship table.

It has been a challenging first full season in charge of the Lilywhites for Frankie McAvoy and he has been unable to get his side producing their best form on a consistent basis. There have been some standout results and performances though including the 2-1 win against league leaders Bournemouth.

Preston suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday and that result was another very disappointing one at Deepdale. That will only serve to put more pressure on McAvoy and he will be needing his side to show the right response to this latest setback.

While we wait to see what happens with Preston’s form over the coming weeks, we have created a quiz of 22 rarely seen former Lilywhites players and see if you can name where they are playing now.

