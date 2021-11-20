Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Middlesbrough players play at now?

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Middlesbrough.

Some of those will of course, have gone on to enjoy successful careers with the club, and be fondly remembered around the Riverside Stadium as a result.

But how closely have you been following the fortunes of some of those who had a smaller part to play in ‘Boro’s history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 22 players who only ever made a handful of appearances for Middlesbrough, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

1 of 22

What club does Alex Baptiste play for now?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Middlesbrough players play at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: