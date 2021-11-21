During the club’s recent history, Luton Town have opted to sign a host of players as they have navigated their way up the Football League.

Since securing promotion to the Championship in 2019, the Hatters have been able to turn to the likes of Simon Sluga, Harry Cornick and James Bree for inspiration.

Whilst this particular trio have featured regularly for the club at this level, there have been plenty of individuals who have ultimately failed to make a lasting impression at Kenilworth Road.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the teams that these rarely-seen former Luton players play for now.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Luton Town players play at now?

1 of 22 Who does former Luton Town loanee Flynn Downes play for now? Ipswich Town Swansea City Cardiff City Norwich City