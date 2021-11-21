Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Huddersfield Town players play at now?

Published

31 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have probably been one of the more surprise packages in the Championship this season under Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers ended last season poorly and their summer recruitment for the most part looked underwhelming, but they’ve managed to get into the top half of the table and are in and around the play-off places after a third of the campaign.

The likes of Sorba Thomas and Levi Colwill have looked to be inspired acquisitions but what about the players who didn’t make too much of an impact?

Try and work out what club these 22 ex-Terriers who didn’t feature much play for now and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 22

Jake Carroll


