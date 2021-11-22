The January transfer window is not far away now, which could be some new arrivals and some departures for Gillingham.

There was a fair bit of squad turnover in the summer with some key players departing as well as a few that were a little more forgettable.

Not everyone makes an impact at every club they play for and with that in mind, we’re asking you: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Gillingham players play at now?

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Gillingham players play at now?

1 of 22 1. Luke Freeman QPR Nottingham Forest Sheffield United Bristol City