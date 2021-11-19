Coventry City have gone through a lot of squad churn in the last decade or so as the club fell to League Two and stormed back.

In that, such is the nature of particularly the bottom two tiers of the EFL, there has been an intense turnover of players at the club. Some of which went on to establish themselves longer term but others who did not.

Here, then, we have put together a 22 question quiz on where these former Coventry players, who managed ten or fewer appearances, are currently applying their trade. Do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Coventry City players play at now?

1 of 22 Courtney Baker-Richardson Exeter City Carlisle United Oldham Athletic Newport County