Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Blackpool players play at now?

Blackpool are having a fine season in the Championship so far and they’ll be delighted with how it’s going.

The current crop of players are doing well under Neil Critchley and the manager himself deserves enormous credit for the work he is doing.

What about the players who, in the past, didn’t play much for the club though? In this quiz we’re looking at where footballers who played less than ten times for Blackpool have ended up – see if you can get 22 out of 22…

1 of 22 Danny Livesey Chester Wrexham Stockport Hartlepool