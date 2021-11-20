Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Birmingham City players play at now?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City travel to Hull City this afternoon and will be hoping to bring the three points back to the Midlands.

The Blues currently sit 15th in the table but are a mere four points from the play-off positions, with the Championship standings very tight around the top six. 

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s contest, we have devised a 22-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where these rarely-seen ex-players are at now.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Birmingham City players play at now?

1 of 22

Who does Josh McEachran play for now?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Birmingham City players play at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: