Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Wigan Athletic strikers play for now?

Conceding just 20 goals in 21 league games this term, Leam Richardson’s Wigan side have set themselves up perfectly to sustain a promotion charge.

However, nothing can be taken away from their attack that has also been deadly in their quest to return to the Championship at the second time of asking.

The Latics have scored in every one of their 21 third-tier games thus far in 2021/22, a brilliant record and one that has allowed them to maximise their points return, with the likes of Will Keane and James McClean stepping up to the plate for the Greater Manchester outfit.

But we’re focusing on past players in this quiz as we ask you: what club do these 20 ex-Wigan strikers play for now?

How many can you get? Can you score 100%? There’s only one way you can find out…

