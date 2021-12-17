Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

Published

1 second ago

on

West Bromwich Albion appear to have their eyes set on a striking reinforcement in the January transfer window. 

Valerien Ismael’s side are looking to work their way back into the automatic promotion picture and will be benefitted by another goalscorer.

On the topic of West Brom and strikers, we’ve pieced together a 20-question quiz today, looking back on ex-Albion forwards.

What we are asking you is what club they are now currently playing at?

Take it on below:

1 of 20

Saido Berahino


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: