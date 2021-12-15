Shrewsbury Town are facing a major challenge this season as they attempt to ensure that they do not suffer relegation down to League Two after a difficult first half of the campaign.

Steve Cotterill’s side are currently just outside the relegation zone in League One on-goal difference with them having collected 19 points so far this term.

However, back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings mean that they need to get their form back on track if they are to avoid dropping back into the relegation places.

Shrewsbury take on Cheltenham Town, Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley in their next three vital league matches and those could be chances for them to get some crucial points on the board.

However, they will need to be at their best to ensure that they are able to take as many points as possible from those matches.

While we wait to see what happens with Shrewsbury’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 20 former strikers to have played for the club. Can you name which club they are currently playing for?

Quiz: What club do these 20-ex Shrewsbury Town strikers play for now? 1 of 20 What club is Sam Winnall playing for now? Rotherham United Barnsley Cambridge United Oxford United