Rotherham United have certainly had their fair share of goalscorers over the years, with many names having come before their current hero, Michael Smith.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that takes you through some of the many strikers that have worn the red shirt in more recent times.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know on social media what you score overall by tagging our official Twitter account – @FootballLeagueW

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Rotherham United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ryan Taylor play for now? AFC Fylde Salford City Port Vale Grimsby Town