Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Rotherham United strikers play for now?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Rotherham United have certainly had their fair share of goalscorers over the years, with many names having come before their current hero, Michael Smith. 

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that takes you through some of the many strikers that have worn the red shirt in more recent times.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know on social media what you score overall by tagging our official Twitter account – @FootballLeagueW

1 of 20

What club does Ryan Taylor play for now?


