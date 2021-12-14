Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-QPR strikers play for now?

Queens Park Rangers have been able to call upon the services of a number of strikers in recent years who have provided some memorable moments for the club.

Nahki Wells managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions in the Championship during his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium whilst Loic Remy demonstrated glimpses of his talent for the R’s in the top-flight.

QPR manager Mark Warburton will be hoping that Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray will be able to fire his side to a top-six finish this season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you who these 20 former QPR strikers play for now.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 20 Who does former QPR striker Nahki Wells play for now? Bristol City Swansea City Hull City Cardiff City