Port Vale have their sights set on automatic promotion from League Two this season with Darrell Clarke’s men looking one of the more consistent sides in the division before a recent injury crisis.

Vale have had some very entertaining frontmen in recent years who have left the club for a variety of destinations.

Here, we have put together a 20 questions quiz on where these ex-Vale strikers are currently applying their trade, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Port Vale strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Tom Pope Hanley Town Grantham Town Eastleigh Congleton Town