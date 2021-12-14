Over the years, there have been plenty of striker to have the led the line for Peterborough United.

Some of those have of course, gone on to make much more of an impact for Posh than others, and be better remembered around London Road as a result.

But just how closely have you been following some of those players since their departure from the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Peterborough strikers, and all you have to do, is say which club they now play for.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Peterborough United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Mo Eisa? Wycombe Plymouth MK Dons Oxford