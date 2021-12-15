One area Oxford United may not need to improve during the January transfer window is their attack.

Matty Taylor, James Henry, Mark Sykes, Nathan Holland and Cameron Brannagan have all chipped in with goals this season, with the former scoring eight in League One so far in 2021/22.

Currently sitting in fifth place and three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, Karl Robinson’s men will be desperate to retain their place in the top six in their quest to get to the Championship after going close in recent seasons.

Do they have the required firepower to sustain their league position though? That remains to be seen, but we’re focusing less on the future and more on the past as we ask you where the following 20 ex-Oxford strikers currently play now.

How many can you get? Give it a go and let us know how you do on our social media channels!

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Oxford United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Danny Hylton? Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Luton Town QPR