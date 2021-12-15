Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Morecambe strikers play for now?

Cole Stockton is well on his way to legend status at Morecambe, having now bagged 48 goals in 142 games for the North West club.

The 27-year-old fired the club to League One promotion last season and has already surpassed last season’s tally of 15 in 2021/22.

Morecambe strikers of old are our focus today and we’ve put together a quiz to test whether you’ve been keeping up to date with what they’re up to.

What we’re asking is: What club do these 20 ex-Morecambe strikers play for now?

1 of 20 1. Kevin Ellison Grimsby Town Port Vale Tranmere Newport County