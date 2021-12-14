Middlesbrough are starting to trouble the Championship play-off positions once again, with Chris Wilder’s side sitting in ninth place.

Boro are currently five points from Stoke City in sixth place and will be striving for a top-six finish as the season progresses.

Whilst we wait for Boro’s clash with Bournemouth at the weekend, we have devised a 20-question quiz about where these former Middlesbrough strikers now ply their trade.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Middlesbrough strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Britt Assombalonga? Adana Demirspor Gençlerbirliği Hatayspor Trabzonspor