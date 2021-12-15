Ipswich Town have had plenty of strikers come and go over the years but how much do you know about where they’ve ended up since leaving Portman Road?

In the following quiz, we’re looking at 20 strikers that have featured for Ipswich in the recent past and asking if you know where they are playing their football at this moment in time.

There are 20 questions to attempt, see if you can get full marks and share your scores on social media…

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy Waterford Cork Limerick UCD